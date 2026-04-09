Moog (MOG.B) Price Target Increased by 16.98% to 315.40

The average one-year price target for Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) has been revised to $315.40 / share. This is an increase of 16.98% from the prior estimate of $269.62 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $258.89 to a high of $350.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moog. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOG.B is 0.22%, an increase of 15.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.42% to 194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

West Branch Capital holds 60K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 58K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 26K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 18K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 7K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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