Moog Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-B) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $81.84 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $54.61 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.61 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $1.05 billion from $934.02 million last year.

Moog Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $81.84 Mln. vs. $54.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.55 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $1.05 Bln vs. $934.02 Mln last year.

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