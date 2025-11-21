Moog Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-B) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $64.40 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $42.53 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.17 million or $2.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $1.04 billion from $919.39 million last year.

Moog Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64.40 Mln. vs. $42.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.01 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $1.04 Bln vs. $919.39 Mln last year.

