Moog Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-B) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $78.85 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $57.53 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Moog Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.19 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.2% to $1.100 billion from $907.88 million last year.

Moog Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78.85 Mln. vs. $57.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.46 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $1.100 Bln vs. $907.88 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.20 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.3 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.