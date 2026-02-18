Moody's Sees Strong Growth In FY26; Shares Up 3.2% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Moody's Corp. (MCO) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance range for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $15.00 to $15.60 per share adjusted earnings in the range of $16.40 to $17.00 per share on revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent range.

On February 10, 2026, the Moody's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share of MCO Common Stock, payable on March 13, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MCO is trading on the NYSE at $437.46, up $13.59 or 3.21 percent.

