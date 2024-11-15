Moody’s Downgrades Axactor Amid Financial Challenges

Axactor SE (GB:0QIG) has released an update.

Moody’s has downgraded Axactor ASA’s Corporate Family Rating to B3 and its senior unsecured ratings to Caa2, citing weakened financial performance due to challenging macroeconomic conditions and increased funding costs. Axactor faces potential covenant breaches and refinancing risks with significant debt maturities looming in 2026. The outlook remains negative as the company navigates a difficult environment with reduced collections and high leverage.

