Moody's Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook; Boosts Dividend 11% - Update

July 23, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Moody's Corp. (MCO) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, based on these results and current market trends.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.25 to $12.75 per share adjusted earnings in a range of $13.50 to $14.00 per share on revenue growth in the mid-single- digit percent range.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $12.00 to $12.75 per share adjusted earnings in the range of $13.25 to $14.00 per share on revenue growth in the mid-single- digit percent range.

On average, analysts polled expect earnings of $13.78 per share on revenue growth of 5.14 percent to $7.45 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors also declared a 11 percent higher regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share of MCO Common Stock, payable on September 5, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

