MONY Group plc: A New Era in Savings

May 22, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Moneysupermarket.com (GB:MONY) has released an update.

Moneysupermarket.com Group plc has officially rebranded as MONY Group plc to align with its evolution into the UK’s leading tech-based savings platform, which includes well-known brands such as MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert, and Quidco. The rebranding will not lead to changes in consumer-facing brands or the stock market ticker, ensuring a seamless transition for shareholders and customers alike. The company’s website has been updated to reflect the new identity at www.monygroup.com.

