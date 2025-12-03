Markets

MONY Group: FY Expectations Remain Unchanged

December 03, 2025 — 02:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MONY Group (MONY.L) issued a trading update for the period 1 July to 30 November 2025. MONY Group said it continued to deliver growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA over the period, despite headwinds in insurance and PPC costs. The Group's management expectations for the full year remain unchanged.

The Board remains confident that the Group is well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. The Group said its trading performance over the second half, combined with continued strategic momentum, underpins the Board's expectation that adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 will be in line with current market consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.