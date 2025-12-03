MONY Group: FY Expectations Remain Unchanged

(RTTNews) - MONY Group (MONY.L) issued a trading update for the period 1 July to 30 November 2025. MONY Group said it continued to deliver growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA over the period, despite headwinds in insurance and PPC costs. The Group's management expectations for the full year remain unchanged.

The Board remains confident that the Group is well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. The Group said its trading performance over the second half, combined with continued strategic momentum, underpins the Board's expectation that adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 will be in line with current market consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.