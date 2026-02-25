Montrose Environmental Group Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $8.2 million or $0.23 per share, compared to $28.2 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was $13.5 million or $0.35 per share, compared to $14.7 million or $0.29 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $193.3 million compared to $189.1 million in the prior-year quarter, an increase of $4.2 million, or 2.2%, primarily due to organic revenue growth of $9.1 million and lower environmental emergency response revenue.

The company expects a 2026 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 range of $125.0 million to $130.0 million with an approximately 100 basis-point expansion of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 as a percentage of revenue in 2026 as compared to 2025. The company announced an expected 2026 revenue range of $840.0 million to $900.0 million, which includes expected annual emergency response revenue of $50.0 million to $70.0 million.

