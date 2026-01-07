BioTech
Monte Rosa Therapeutics To Unveil Interim MRT-8102 Phase 1 Study Results

January 07, 2026 — 12:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is scheduled to highlight interim clinical results from the ongoing Phase 1 study of MRT-8102, being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, on January 7, 2026.

The presentation will include interim data from the ongoing Part 3 C-reactive protein (CRP) proof-of-concept cohort in participants with elevated cardiovascular disease risk.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET to reveal the results.

Following the announcement, GLUE surged 8.62% at $17.39 in the after-hours market.

MRT-8102 is an experimental pill designed to break down a protein called NEK7. This helps treat inflammatory diseases caused by problems with certain immune signals like NLRP3, IL-1ß, and IL-6.

The Phase 1 study of MRT-8102 has three parts.

Part 1: Healthy volunteers receive a single oral dose of MRT-8102 or a placebo on Day 1. Part 2: Healthy volunteers receive multiple oral doses of MRT-8102 or a placebo daily for 7 days. Part 3: Participants with cardiovascular risk and high CRP receive multiple oral doses of MRT-8102 or a placebo daily for 28 days. (Source: Clinicalrials.gov).

As part of initiating the Phase 1 study, Monte Rosa planned to establish initial proof of concept for cardio-immunology indications by evaluating changes in C-reactive protein (CRP) and other key inflammatory markers in a cohort of subjects with elevated CRP levels.

The ongoing Phase 1 study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of MRT-8102 in healthy participants and in participants at cardiovascular risk with elevated CRP. The purpose of the study also includes the safety and tolerability of 28-day daily dosing of MRT-8102.

Monte Rosa's proprietary QuEEN discovery platform combines AI-driven chemistry, structural biology, and proteomics to enable the rational design of molecular glue degraders with selectivity. This technology supports a pipeline of Monte Rosa's MGDs, including three candidates currently in clinical development.

GLUE closed Tuesday's trade at $16.01, up 11.18%.

