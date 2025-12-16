Monte Rosa To Present Updated Phase 1/2 Data For MRT-2359 In Prostate Cancer Today

(RTTNews) - Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) today will present updated interim results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of MRT-2359 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, marking a key milestone for the company's first-in-class molecular glue degrader program.

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is an advanced stage of disease in which tumors progress despite androgen deprivation therapy, leaving patients with limited treatment options and poor prognosis. Novel approaches are urgently needed to improve outcomes in this heavily pretreated population.

MRT-2359 is a GSPT1 directed molecular glue degrader (MGD) designed to selectively eliminate neosubstrates that drive cancer cell survival. Molecular glue degraders are small molecules that induce targeted protein degradation, offering therapeutics potential in diseases that are not addressable by traditional modalities.

Monte Rosa's proprietary QuEEN discovery engine integrates AI-guided chemistry, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. This platform underpins the company's pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, three of which are currently in clinical development.

The ongoing Phase 1/2 study of MRT-2359 is evaluating safety, tolerability, and early efficacy signals in heavily pretreated mCRPC patients. Updated interim data are expected to provide further insights into the potential of this novel therapeutic approach.

Interim results from the Phase 1/2 study of MRT-2359, reported last December, showed that the treatment was generally safe and achieved the desired level of GSPT1 reduction when given on a 21-days-on, 7-days-off dosing schedule in patients with heavily pretreated solid tumors.

GLUE has traded in the range of $2.61 to $7.07 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $16.45, up 0.86%, and fell in the overnight trading to $16.43, down 0.12%.

