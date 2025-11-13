Markets

Montana Aerospace 9-Month Sales Up 15.5%

November 13, 2025 — 09:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Montana Aerospace AG (AERO.SW) Thursday reported nine-month net sales of 712.3 million euros, up 15.5% from 616.9 million euros last year.

EBITDA rose 28.6% 113.0 million euros from 87.8 million euros last year. EBITDA margins were 15.9%, compared to 14.2% from last year.

In the third quarter, Montana Aerospace generated net sales of 248.4 million euros, up 18.8% compared to last year. Positive net sales development was driven by organic growth, reflecting higher volumes on existing programs, market share gains, and new business wins, primarily in the commercial aerospace sector.

EBITDA increased to 36.0 million euros, up 16.6% from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.