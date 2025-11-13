Montana Aerospace 9-Month Sales Up 15.5%

(RTTNews) - Montana Aerospace AG (AERO.SW) Thursday reported nine-month net sales of 712.3 million euros, up 15.5% from 616.9 million euros last year.

EBITDA rose 28.6% 113.0 million euros from 87.8 million euros last year. EBITDA margins were 15.9%, compared to 14.2% from last year.

In the third quarter, Montana Aerospace generated net sales of 248.4 million euros, up 18.8% compared to last year. Positive net sales development was driven by organic growth, reflecting higher volumes on existing programs, market share gains, and new business wins, primarily in the commercial aerospace sector.

EBITDA increased to 36.0 million euros, up 16.6% from last year.

