Is Monster Beverage's Pricing Strategy a Catalyst for Margin Growth?

Monster Beverage Corporation’s MNST pricing strategy is quickly becoming one of its most powerful profitability engines, strengthening its momentum as it heads into 2026. In third-quarter 2025, the company implemented pricing adjustments across channels and packages, supported by reductions in promotional allowances. These actions, combined with resilient consumer demand, helped MNST grow earnings faster than sales. Net sales rose 16.8% year over year, and operating income rallied 40.7%, showing how pricing is contributing directly to the company’s margin gains.



Gross margin also reflected the benefit of pricing discipline. In third-quarter 2025, Monster Beverage’s gross profit margin improved to 55.7%, up from 53.2% a year earlier. Management attributed this expansion partly to pricing actions and partly to supply-chain improvements and a better product mix. As more consumers shift toward zero-sugar offerings, which carry higher margins, Monster Beverage gains further leverage. Even though the company faced higher aluminum-can costs and rising promotional spending, pricing strength helped more than offset those pressures.



Another sign that pricing is working is Monster Beverage’s confidence in future price increases. The company rolled out additional U.S. pricing adjustments effective Nov. 1, 2025, and emphasized that it expects only minimal impact on volumes. This confidence is backed by improved category trends: energy drinks remain affordable relative to coffeehouse beverages, and consumers continue to buy despite modest price moves. In the United States, the category grew 12.2% in the last 13 weeks, giving Monster Beverage a solid environment to take pricing without losing momentum.



Monster Beverage’s pricing strategy appears well-positioned to continue supporting margin expansion. With strong brand power, rising household penetration and a robust innovation pipeline, the company has multiple levers to maintain favorable price realization. Although tariffs and aluminum costs will create some pressure in late 2025 and early 2026, Monster Beverage’s mix shift, global demand strength and pricing execution give it a solid buffer. If these trends hold, pricing could remain one of the most important catalysts for the company’s margin growth in 2026.

MNST’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have appreciated 39.5% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Beverages - Soft Drinks industry’s rise of 4.5% and the broader Consumer Staples sector’s decline of 4.8%.

MNST Stock's One-Year Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is MNST Stock a Value Play?

Monster Beverage shares are currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 33.21X, significantly above the industry’s average of 18.22X.

MNST P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Top-Ranked Stocks

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. United Natural currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1.02% and 187.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.



The Vita Coco Company COCO produces and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. It presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18% and 14.9%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. COCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.4%, on average.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW engages in the production, distribution and marketing of frozen potato products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston's current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 1.3% from the prior-year levels. Lamb Weston delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16%, on average.

