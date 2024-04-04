Monster Beverage's (MNST) Expansion Strategy Bodes Well

Monster Beverage Corporation MNST seems well-poised for growth, thanks to its robust business strategies. The company has been gaining from the expansion strategy and momentum in its energy drinks category. It has also been launching various products and expanding distribution across the international markets. Buoyed by such strengths, shares of this marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages have gained 11.7% compared with the industry’s 7.3% rise over the past six months.

Monster Beverage’s strength in its energy drinks category has been driving performance for a while now. The company offers a wide range of energy drinks brands such as Monster Energy, Monster Energy Ultra, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Nitro, Java Monster, Punch Monster, Juice Monster, Monster Hydro Energy Water, Monster Hydro Super Sport, Monster Super Fuel, Monster Dragon Tea, Reign Total Body Fuel, Reign Inferno Thermogenic Fuel, Reign Storm, True North, NOS, Full Throttle, Burn, Mother, Nalu, Ultra Energy, Play Relentless, BPM, BU, Gladiator, Samurai, Live+, Predator and Fury.



Product innovation plays a significant role in the company's success. Monster Beverage launched Monster Aussie Lemonade in Japan, Monster Ultra Paradise in Malaysia, Monster Mango Loco and Pipeline Punch in Kazakhstan, and Monster Mango Loco in the Philippines. In February this year, the company introduced Predator Gold Strike in Azerbaijan and the Philippines. It had earlier rolled out its first flavored malt beverage alcohol product, The Beast Unleashed, in the United States and received positive feedback. This marked the expansion of the distribution of The Beast Unleashed into additional markets, with plans for nationwide distribution.



Management expressed satisfaction with its 2023 product innovations, including Monster Energy Zero-Sugar, Ultra Strawberry Dreams and Rainstorm in the United States, along with Monster Energy Lewis Hamilton 44 Zero-Sugar in EMEA.



Additionally, the company continues to benefit from its pricing actions across various regions to negate the impacts of rising commodity costs and inflation. MNST continued to implement price hikes in the fourth quarter of 2023, with additional price hikes planned in several other markets ahead. It is continuing to monitor opportunities for further pricing actions across the United States and internationally.



Analysts seem quite optimistic about the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales and earnings per share is currently pegged at $8 billion and $1.81, respectively. These estimates show corresponding growth of 11.7% and 16.8% year over year.



To wrap up, Monster Beverage seems to be a decent investment bet given all the aforementioned positives. A Momentum Score of A adds strength to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company.

Stocks to Consider

The Chef’s Warehouse CHEF, which engages in the distribution of specialty food products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef’s Warehouse’s current fiscal year sales and earnings suggests growth of 8.7% and 4.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms Inc. VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 155.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 18.6% and 35.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Utz Brands Inc. UTZ, which manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utz Brands’ current financial-year earnings suggests growth of 15.8% from the year-ago reported numbers.

