Monster Beverage Corporation Q3 Profit Drops, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $322.39 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $337.21 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $1.62 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $322.39 Mln. vs. $337.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

