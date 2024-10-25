Monster Beverage call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Monster Beverage (MNST) with 3,259 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 36.89%. Jan-25 55 calls and 11/1 weekly 54 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

