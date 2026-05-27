Monro Q4 Loss Narrows, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO), a provider of automotive repair and tire services, on Wednesday reported a reduced net loss for the fourth quarter, with narrowed operating loss cushioning the impact of declining revenue.

For the quarter ended March net loss reduced 69.1 percent, to $6.58 million or $0.23 per share from $21.28 million or $0.72 per share last year.

Operating loss narrowed to $5.22 million from $23.85 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net loss was $4.61 million compared to $2.24 million in the same period last year.

Operating loss was $2.55 million compared to an income of $1.43 million a year ago.

Loss per share was $0.16 versus $0.09 last year.

On the other hand, Quarterly sales declined to $273.84 million from $294.99 million in the previous year, citing the closure of 145 underperforming stores in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Comparable store sales from continuing locations declined 2.4 percent.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Monro were up 2.66 percent, changing hands at $17.00, after closing Tuesday's regular session 1.13 percent lower.

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