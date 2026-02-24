Monro (MNRO) Price Target Increased by 23.00% to 26.14

The average one-year price target for Monro (NasdaqGS:MNRO) has been revised to $26.14 / share. This is an increase of 23.00% from the prior estimate of $21.25 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.12% from the latest reported closing price of $22.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monro. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 17.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNRO is 0.09%, an increase of 20.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 45,640K shares. The put/call ratio of MNRO is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 5,079K shares representing 16.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares , representing an increase of 71.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 318.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,782K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,553K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing an increase of 18.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 34.90% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,500K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares , representing a decrease of 48.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 28.06% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,116K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 70.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 276.44% over the last quarter.

