Monro, Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $11.14 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $4.58 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monro, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.03 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $293.39 million from $305.77 million last year.

Monro, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.14 Mln. vs. $4.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $293.39 Mln vs. $305.77 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.