Monro, Inc. Q2 Income In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO) released a profit for second quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.67 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $5.65 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to $288.91 million from $301.39 million last year.

Monro, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.67 Mln. vs. $5.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $288.91 Mln vs. $301.39 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.