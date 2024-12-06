Monopar Doses First Patient With MNPR-101-Lu For Solid Tumor

(RTTNews) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Thursday, announced that it has dosed the first patient in a phase Ia study evaluating therapeutic radiopharmaceutical MNPR-101-Lu in patients with solid tumor cancers.

MNPR-101-Lu combines MNPR-101, Monopar's antibody that selectively targets the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor, with the therapeutic radioisotope lutetium-177.

Urokinase plasminogen activator receptor is a protein that plays a role in tumor growth and spread and is found in many cancers, such as pancreatic, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and colorectal cancers.

The first patient dosed with MNPR-101-Lu has metastatic pancreatic cancer. Imaging using MNPR-101-Zr revealed the presence of uPAR expression in the patient.

MNPR-101-Zr for imaging is also under phase I trial and enrollment is underway.

MNPR closed Thursday's trading at $21.00, down 14.84%. In after-hours trading, the stock was up over 13% at $23.80.

