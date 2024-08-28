Monolithic Power Systems's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in MPWR usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 13 options transactions for Monolithic Power Systems. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 15% being bullish and 69% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 12 are puts, valued at $928,033, and there was a single call, worth $42,800.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $800.0 to $1050.0 for Monolithic Power Systems during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Monolithic Power Systems's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Monolithic Power Systems's whale trades within a strike price range from $800.0 to $1050.0 in the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $64.2 $62.7 $63.12 $940.00 $252.4K 48 42 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $130.1 $121.3 $126.75 $1050.00 $126.7K 0 50 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $125.5 $120.9 $125.5 $1050.00 $112.9K 0 40 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.9 $9.2 $11.0 $850.00 $66.0K 115 62 MPWR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $126.9 $119.9 $124.93 $1050.00 $62.4K 0 30

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Monolithic Power Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Monolithic Power Systems Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 208,523, with MPWR's price down by -1.84%, positioned at $928.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. Expert Opinions on Monolithic Power Systems

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $979.6.

An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems, maintaining a target price of $880. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Raymond James continues to hold a Outperform rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $925. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems, maintaining a target price of $918. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems with a target price of $1100. An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $1075.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Monolithic Power Systems options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.