Monolithic Power Systems Updates Financial Guidance for Q1 2025

Monolithic Power Systems updates its financial guidance for Q1 2025, increasing revenue and operating expenses projections.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) has revised its financial guidance for the first quarter of 2025, increasing projected revenue from $610-$630 million to $630-$640 million. The updated guidance for GAAP operating expenses now ranges from $184.9 million to $190.9 million, up from the previous estimate of $180.2-$186.2 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are also adjusted higher, with a range of $131.6 million to $135.6 million. MPS will conduct an Analyst Day on March 20, 2025, to discuss corporate strategy and financial metrics, with further financial details to be disclosed in an upcoming earnings release. The company emphasizes the use of both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assess operational performance and provides caution regarding forward-looking statements due to various risks, including global economic uncertainties and industry competition.

Potential Positives

MPS has raised its revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2025 to a range of $630.0 million to $640.0 million, indicating strong business performance and positive market conditions.

The updated financial guidance reflects effective cost management, with an increase in operating expense estimates that remains within controlled limits.

MPS will host an Analyst Day to discuss corporate strategy and financial metrics, promoting transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

The inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional insights into the company’s core operating performance, enhancing the understanding of MPS’s financial health.

Potential Negatives

Updated operating expense guidance shows an increase in both GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses, which may raise concerns among investors regarding cost management.



Forward-looking statements indicate reliance on uncertain market conditions, including geopolitical risks and economic uncertainties, which could affect future performance.



Emphasis on non-GAAP measures may lead to perceptions of obscuring true financial performance, as these are not standardized and can vary significantly among companies.

FAQ

What is the updated revenue guidance for MPS in Q1 2025?

The updated revenue guidance for MPS is $630.0 million to $640.0 million for Q1 2025.

When will MPS host its Analyst Day event?

MPS will host its Analyst Day on March 20, 2025, at 9:00 am Pacific Time.

Where can I access the MPS Analyst Day webcast?

The webcast can be accessed for free at https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/98462171986.

What financial metrics will be discussed during the Analyst Day?

Management will discuss corporate strategy, business updates, and updated financial metrics during the Analyst Day.

When will MPS release its Q1 2025 earnings results?

MPS will release its Q1 2025 financial results in late April or early May 2025.

$MPWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MPWR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$MPWR Insider Trading Activity

$MPWR insiders have traded $MPWR stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL HSING (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,206 shares for an estimated $18,571,759 .

. MAURICE SCIAMMAS (EVP, WW Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $16,276,668 .

. THEODORE BLEGEN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 8,766 shares for an estimated $6,646,422 .

. SARIA TSENG (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,529 shares for an estimated $1,138,048 .

. DEMING XIAO (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,528 shares for an estimated $1,137,331.

$MPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 413 institutional investors add shares of $MPWR stock to their portfolio, and 491 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MPWR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPWR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

William Blair issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/29/2024

Rosenblatt Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

Raymond James issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/27/2024

$MPWR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPWR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MPWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $681.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $762.0 on 12/16/2024

on 12/16/2024 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $600.0 on 11/21/2024

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced updates to its financial guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2025.





The following table presents the updated financial guidance for the three months ending March 31, 2025:















Previously Announced on









February 6, 2025









Updated as of









March 20, 2025











Revenue





$610.0 million to $630.0 million





$630.0 million to $640.0 million









GAAP operating expenses





$180.2 million to $186.2 million





$184.9 million to $190.9 million









Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses





$126.9 million to $130.9 million





$131.6 million to $135.6 million













As previously announced, on March 20, 2025, MPS will host an Analyst Day at 9:00 am Pacific Time. During the course of the event, management will discuss MPS’s corporate strategy, business and product updates, and financial metrics. The webcast of the event can be accessed, free of charge, at https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/98462171986 (meeting ID: 984-6217-1986). In addition, MPS will provide more information on the first quarter financial results and second quarter guidance in our earnings release and webinar at the end of April 2025 / beginning of May 2025.





(1) Projected non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors’ understanding of MPS’s core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS. See the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations in the tables set forth below.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the live webcast will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, (i) updated first quarter of 2025 financial guidance, (ii) our 2025 three-year financial goals, (iii) our outlook for the first quarter of 2025 and the near-term, medium-term and long-term prospects of MPS, including our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, performance against our business plan, our ability to grow despite the various challenges facing our business, our industry and the global economic environment, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, potential new business segments, our continued investment in research and development (“R&D”), expected revenue growth, customers’ acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, and our projected expansion of capacity and the impact it may have on our business, (iv) market trends, market growth projections, anticipated market drivers and our ability to penetrate new and existing markets, (v) the seasonality of our business, (vi) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vii) statements regarding the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i)-(vii) above. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, continued uncertainties in the global economy, including due to the Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflicts, inflation, consumer sentiment and other factors; adverse events arising from orders or regulations of governmental entities, including such orders or regulations that impact our customers or suppliers, and adoption of new or amended accounting standards; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, and tax laws or the interpretation of same, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; acceptance of, or demand for, our products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies (including as a result of any continuing impact from the Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflicts); our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; our ability to meet customer demand for our products due to constraints on our third-party suppliers’ ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of our products or otherwise; our ability to expand manufacturing capacity to support future growth; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; any political, cultural, military, regulatory, economic, foreign exchange and operational changes in China, where a significant portion of our manufacturing capacity comes from; any market disruptions or interruptions in our schedule of new product development releases; our ability to manage our inventory levels; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that MPS acquires, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which MPS is involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on our financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; our ability to effectively manage our growth and attract and retain qualified personnel; the effect of epidemics and pandemics on the global economy and on our business; the risks associated with the financial market, economy and geopolitical uncertainties, including the collapse of certain banks in the U.S. and elsewhere and the Russia-Ukraine and Middle East conflicts; and other important risk factors identified under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying webinar.







About





Monolithic Power Systems







Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.





Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.







Contact:







Bernie Blegen





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.





408-826-0777





MPSInvestor.Relations@monolithicpower.com



















UPDATED 2025 FIRST QUARTER OUTLOOK













RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES











(Unaudited, in thousands)























Three Months Ending March 31, 2025

















Previously announced on February 6, 2025













Updated as of March 20,





2025

















Low













High













Low













High











Operating expenses





$





180,200













$





186,200













$





184,900













$





190,900













Adjustments to reconcile operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:





































Stock-based compensation and other expenses









(53,300





)













(55,300





)













(53,300





)













(55,300





)









Non-GAAP operating expenses





$





126,900













$





130,900













$





131,600













$





135,600















































