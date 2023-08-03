News & Insights

Markets
MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Iron Mountain

August 03, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) has taken over the #41 spot from Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Monolithic Power Systems Inc versus Iron Mountain Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (MPWR plotted in blue; IRM plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MPWR vs. IRM:

MPWR,IRM Relative Performance Chart

MPWR is currently trading off about 0.5%, while IRM is down about 2.2% midday Thursday.

Favorites »

Also see:
 BDX Insider Buying
 Funds Holding SYNT
 AVYA Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPWR
IRM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.