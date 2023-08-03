Monolithic Power Systems Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Iron Mountain

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) has taken over the #41 spot from Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Monolithic Power Systems Inc versus Iron Mountain Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (MPWR plotted in blue; IRM plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MPWR vs. IRM:
MPWR is currently trading off about 0.5%, while IRM is down about 2.2% midday Thursday.
Also see: BDX Insider Buying
Funds Holding SYNT
AVYA Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.