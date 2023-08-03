Monolithic Power Systems Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Iron Mountain

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) has taken over the #41 spot from Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Monolithic Power Systems Inc versus Iron Mountain Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (MPWR plotted in blue; IRM plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MPWR vs. IRM:

MPWR is currently trading off about 0.5%, while IRM is down about 2.2% midday Thursday.

