Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $193.2 million, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $135.1 million, or $2.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $251.3 million or $5.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.1% to $804.2 million from $637.6 million last year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $193.2 Mln. vs. $135.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.92 vs. $2.81 last year. -Revenue: $804.2 Mln vs. $637.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 890 M To $ 910 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.