Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $133.79 million, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $92.54 million, or $1.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193.81 million or $4.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.2% to $637.55 million from $457.89 million last year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $133.79 Mln. vs. $92.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.79 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue: $637.55 Mln vs. $457.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $640 - $660 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.