Monolithic Power Systems Declares Second Quarter Dividend of $1.56 per Share

Monolithic Power Systems announces a $1.56 dividend per share for Q2 2025, payable on July 15, 2025.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. announced a second quarter dividend of $1.56 per common share for stockholders on record as of June 30, 2025, with the payment scheduled for July 15, 2025. The press release includes a Safe Harbor Statement regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the unpredictability of future results due to various risks and uncertainties. Monolithic Power Systems, founded in 1997, focuses on high-performance semiconductor-based power electronics solutions aimed at enhancing quality of life and sustainability. The company prides itself on its deep knowledge, semiconductor design reliability, and innovative technologies, ensuring cost-effective and environmentally responsible products while delivering returns to stockholders.

Announcement of a second quarter dividend of $1.56 per common share highlights the company's commitment to returning value to stockholders.



The timing of the dividend payment on July 15, 2025, reassures investors of the company's ongoing financial health and stability.



Monolithic Power Systems emphasizes its mission to improve quality of life and sustainability, resonating with socially responsible investors and enhancing its corporate image.



The press release outlines the company's core strengths in semiconductor design, indicating a competitive advantage in the power electronics market.

The announcement includes extensive forward-looking statements that disclose potential risks and uncertainties, which may create concern among investors about the company's future performance.

The disclaimer about not updating forward-looking statements may lead to distrust or skepticism among stakeholders regarding the company's responsiveness to market changes.

$MPWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MPWR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MPWR Insider Trading Activity

$MPWR insiders have traded $MPWR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL HSING (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,394 shares for an estimated $16,420,157 .

. MAURICE SCIAMMAS (EVP, WW Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,662 shares for an estimated $13,800,572 .

. SARIA TSENG (EVP & General Counsel) sold 663 shares for an estimated $475,437

DEMING XIAO (EVP, Global Operations) sold 662 shares for an estimated $474,720

THEODORE BLEGEN (EVP and CFO) sold 532 shares for an estimated $381,497

KUO WEI HERBERT CHANG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $171,700.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of $MPWR stock to their portfolio, and 541 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, announced today its second quarter dividend of $1.56 per common share to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release includes “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. All such statements are subject to certain risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs, and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially and adversely from those projected, and may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, MPS does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the initial distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.







About Monolithic Power Systems







Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life and create a sustainable future. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at





www.monolithicpower.com





or its support offices around the world.







Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.







Bernie Blegen





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.





408-826-0777







MPSInvestor.Relations@monolithicpower.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.