Monness, Crespi, Hardt Upgrades Coinbase Global (COIN)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Monness, Crespi, Hardt upgraded their outlook for Coinbase Global (NasdaqGS:COIN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.95% Upside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coinbase Global is $394.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $228.58 to a high of $535.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.95% from its latest reported closing price of $317.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coinbase Global is 4,381MM, a decrease of 40.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,060 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coinbase Global. This is an increase of 320 owner(s) or 18.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COIN is 0.47%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.21% to 154,124K shares. The put/call ratio of COIN is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,459K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 85.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,001K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,560K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804K shares , representing an increase of 31.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 164.43% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Operations holds 4,128K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,033K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COIN by 92.04% over the last quarter.

