MongoDB's (MDB) Academia to Upskill 500,000 Indian Students

MongoDB MDB has introduced its Academia program in India to train more than 500,000 students in utilizing MongoDB Atlas, a leading multi-cloud developer data platform. This initiative offers training for students, educational resources for teachers, credits for using MongoDB technology at no cost and certifications to help students enter into the tech industry.



MongoDB is also partnering with ICT Academy, a government-supported organization in Tamil Nadu, India, with a mission to enhance technology skills in higher education. This partnership will aid MDB in upskilling students and training over 1,000 educators in collaboration with more than 800 educational institutions.



In collaboration with ICT Academy, the company plans to conduct various joint activities, including sessions to empower educators, academic summits, learnathons, technical bootcamps and other educational initiatives.



The MongoDB for Academia program is a component of MDB's broader strategy to support India's expanding developer community. The company regularly hosts online and virtual workshops, webinars and live events in India to equip developers with the necessary skills to pursue careers in the tech industry, where there is a high demand for their expertise.

MongoDB has revealed fresh educational partnerships and programs designed to support and empower upcoming developers through education, with the aim of addressing the growing gap in software development skills on a global scale. These are expected to boost service revenues as well as the number of customers in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDB’s fiscal 2024 service revenues is pegged at $1.48 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total customers is pegged at 47,667, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16.8%.



MongoDB has established distribution collaborations with Coursera and Microsoft’s MSFT LinkedIn Learning, both boasting an extensive network of global learners. Furthermore, to ensure that developers from traditionally marginalized communities have an access to MDB Atlas skills, new partnerships with organizations like Women Who Code, MyTechDev and Lesbians Who Tech & Allies will grant free certification opportunities to 700 developers.



Additionally, the company’s Academia program now offers additional benefits to educators, including free MongoDB Atlas credits and certifications. MongoDB University is launching fresh online learning courses to retrain database administrators and SQL users, enabling them to harness the benefits of non-relational database technologies.



MongoDB University's developer courses are now available on LinkedIn Learning, offering a broad range of software development skills to a global audience. LinkedIn Learning, which sees millions of users seeking career-enhancing skills daily, provides an avenue to expand the reach of MongoDB University's content, introducing MDB to new learners who are looking to pursue a career in software development.



After the recent revamp of MongoDB University in November, more than 50,000 developers per month have been benefiting from the freely accessible courses and over 600 individuals have achieved MongoDB certification.

