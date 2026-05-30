MongoDB's AI Advantage Is Starting to Show Up in Results

SQL has long been the standard for database queries, but it was built for a structured world—and AI doesn't live in one. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) recognized this early.

Its document-based architecture supports hybrid searches across both structured and unstructured data simultaneously, enabling unified memory, flexible integrations, and the kind of real-time contextual awareness that modern AI applications demand.

That foundational advantage took time to translate into business results, but as the latest fiscal earnings report shows, the traction is now undeniable—and the AI flywheel MongoDB has built looks poised to keep spinning well into the future.

MongoDB Accelerates in Q1: Strong Guidance May Still Be Conservative

MongoDB had a strong quarter, with revenue of $687.62 million, up more than 25% from last year. This was an acceleration from the prior year, 350 basis points better than expected, and compounded by hot guidance. The company forecasts growth to slow next quarter to about 23% at the midpoint, flattish year-over-year (YOY), with a significant opportunity for outperformance.

MongoDB's Q1 results were underpinned by strength in the Atlas platform, subscriptions and services, with growth across all regions and client groups. Total clients grew by 18.5%, while Atlas clients, the company's enterprise-quality deployment, management, and developer platform, outpaced at 18.9%. Large clients contributing more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue were also solid, rising 15% and expected to remain healthy in the coming quarters.

Margin news was also good. The company widened its GAAP gross margin, maintained a high adjusted gross margin, and improved profitability across the board. The GAAP operating losses narrowed, adjusted profits grew by 41%, net profits grew by 30%, cash flow nearly doubled, and free cash flow improved by 87%. This left the balance sheet virtually unchanged after the first quarter despite acquisitions, investments, and capital returns. Capital return is not aggressive at this time, but it is offsetting share-based compensation and is on track to increase over time.

Factors underpinning the outlook for outperformance in upcoming quarters include the remaining performance obligation (RPO) and the current RPO. The RPO is the value of contracted but unrecognized revenue, and it grew by 88%. CRPO, a measure of contracted revenue to be recognized in the next 12 months, also increased substantially, approximately 70%, and will likely increase in the current and subsequent quarters.

Analysts Are Bullish—And the Numbers Back Them Up

The analyst response following the release was overwhelmingly bullish, with numerous price target increases within the first day. Takeaways from the chatter include exceptional growth across both Atlas and Enterprise Advanced platforms, multicloud strength, momentum in agentic workloads, and improved guidance.

The fresh revisions put MDB at the high end of the analyst price target range, strengthening conviction in the consensus forecast. Consensus would put this stock near $385, a multimonth high, while the high end adds more than 20% to that level. The likely outcome is that MDB continues to gain momentum, produces solid results in upcoming quarters, and analysts sustain the bullish trend, driving the stock to a multiyear high.

MongoDB’s valuation is among the risks for investors. Trading at over 50X the current year's earnings outlook and 30X the 2030 consensus, the stock isn’t cheap, and growth may be priced in. Execution will be key in this environment, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue at this time. As it stands, the company is outperforming consensus estimates and lifting guidance, suggesting the forward outlook is too cautious.

MongoDB Faces Risks

Another risk is the intense competition that the company faces. While SQL is the dominant database format globally, hyperscalers across the board have or are rolling out their own NoSQL databases. Oracle (NASDAQ: ORCL) is a leading competitor and an entrenched player in the AI hyperscale ecosystem. The caveat is that this market is still in its infancy, and there is room for numerous players to benefit. The global database industry is valued at approximately $200 billion and is forecast to grow at a modest double-digit CAGR for the foreseeable future.

Stock price action was mixed following the release. The market advanced, but gains were capped at near-term highs, suggesting a rebound may not be forthcoming. However, the market remains in consolidation above the cluster of moving averages, with institutional activity showing accumulation.

The likely outcome is that MDB continues to consolidate at late May levels, with the potential to resume advancing by mid-summer. Critical factors include the spike in volume that accompanied the earnings-week price action, a sign of strong support and market conviction, and the 90% institutional interest.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.