MongoDB Ups Outlook on Strong Sales

MongoDB(NASDAQ:MDB) reported its fiscal second quarter 2026 results (period ended July 31, 2025) on August 26, 2025, with revenue of $591 million, up 24% year over year (non-GAAP), and Atlas revenue accelerating to 29% year over year (74% of total revenue). Non-GAAP operating income reached $87 million (15% margin), and the company raised its full-year revenue guidance by $70 million for fiscal 2026 as Atlas consumption and customer growth outperformed expectations. Key insights below address Atlas growth dynamics, product differentiation in AI and search, and disciplined margin expansion, each with unique investment implications.

Atlas consumption growth accelerates for MongoDB

Atlas, the fully managed multi-cloud database, contributed 74% of total revenue (non-GAAP) versus 71% a year ago and 72% in fiscal first quarter 2026, underscoring steady cloud adoption. The company added approximately 2,800 net new customers, bringing the total to 59,900.

"quarter with over 59,900 customers. Atlas performance was strong, accelerating to 29% year over year growth up from 26% in Q1. Our customer additions were also robust. We have added over 5,000 customers over the last two quarters. These results reflect the strength of MongoDB's platform."

-- Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO

Validating MongoDB’s upmarket move and platform stickiness.

AI and search capabilities differentiate MongoDB platform

MongoDB natively integrates search, vector search, and embeddings, enabling hybrid use cases across structured and unstructured data—a differentiator as competitors like Postgres lack similar performance at scale. Notable customer wins in AI applications, such as a leading electric vehicle company and DevRev, illustrate these capabilities' enterprise traction, although management notes AI workloads remain an immaterial revenue driver so far.

"MongoDB has redefined what's core for the database by natively including capabilities like search, vector search, embeddings, and stream processing. Comparing MongoDB to another database like Postgres is not an apples-to-apples comparison. Take a global e-commerce application that manages inventory and order data while enabling product discovery through sophisticated search across millions of SKUs. The choice for this application, not between MongoDB or Postgres, is between MongoDB or Postgres plus other offerings like Pinecone, Elastic, and Cohere, for embeddings. MongoDB's complete solution allows developers to spend less time stitching together and maintaining a patchwork of disparate systems and more time building differentiated functionality that drives the business forward."

-- Dev Ittycheria, President and CEO

The integration of advanced data and AI features into a unified platform enhances MongoDB’s value proposition, positioning it as foundational infrastructure for next-generation applications and reducing customer reliance on fragmented tech stacks.

Disciplined operational leverage drives MongoDB margin expansion

Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 15% from 11% year over year on higher-than-expected revenue and cost discipline, despite investment in R&D and developer outreach. The company completed a modest restructuring impacting less than 2% of employees, reallocating spend to higher ROI opportunities.

"We are very pleased with our stronger than expected margin results, which benefited mainly from our revenue outperformance. Additionally, I'd like to provide a little context on the modest restructuring we undertook in the quarter. It impacted less than 2% of employees and resulted in approximately $5 million of one-time charges which we have excluded from our non-GAAP financials. This action is consistent with the key priorities I outlined for you last quarter to identify ways to both reallocate existing spend to higher ROI opportunities and be more disciplined about incremental spending. We are focused on running an efficient, scalable business that supports growth in revenue and profitability to drive long-term shareholder value."

-- Mike Gordon, CFO

Greater operating leverage and proactive resource allocation enable MongoDB to fund growth initiatives while delivering expanding margins, reinforcing the company’s path toward durable profitability and shareholder value creation.

Looking Ahead

Management raised full-year revenue guidance to $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion for fiscal 2026, an increase of $70 million, and increased non-GAAP operating income guidance by $44 million for fiscal 2026, now targeting $321 million to $331 million. Atlas is expected to sustain mid-20% year-over-year growth in the second half, with non-Atlas subscription revenue anticipated to decline in the mid-single digits year over year, an improvement over prior expectations. Operating margin guidance (non-GAAP) was raised to a high-end of 14% from 12.5% previously, reflecting both top-line outperformance and ongoing investment discipline.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MongoDB. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.