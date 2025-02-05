MongoDB Unusual Options Activity For February 05

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $565,980 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $236,420.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $230.0 to $320.0 for MongoDB during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MongoDB stands at 441.73, with a total volume reaching 767.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MongoDB, situated within the strike price corridor from $230.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $64.15 $64.0 $64.0 $300.00 $96.0K 761 15 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $56.15 $55.55 $55.55 $310.00 $77.7K 39 26 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $62.7 $62.2 $62.2 $320.00 $74.6K 149 26 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $56.0 $55.4 $55.4 $310.00 $66.4K 39 12 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.55 $15.35 $15.35 $230.00 $55.2K 474 70

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

MongoDB's Current Market Status With a volume of 527,608, the price of MDB is up 2.65% at $283.27. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. What The Experts Say On MongoDB

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $325.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MongoDB, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

