MongoDB Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

MongoDB MDB is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 26. The company expects second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues between $548 million and $553 million, indicating approximately 22% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. This guidance reflects continued confidence in Atlas consumption trends while accounting for anticipated timing differences in the enterprise agreement business following stronger-than-expected first-quarter performance in that segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $551.05 million, indicating growth of 15.26% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of 62 to 66 cents. The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 64 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 8.57% year over year.



MDB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 66.95%.

Factors to Consider

MongoDB entered the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with strong momentum, following a first quarter that delivered 26% Atlas revenue growth and the highest net customer additions in six years. The company is expected to have benefited from continued platform adoption across enterprises and startups. Its upmarket focus with larger enterprises likely supported deal sizes and sales efficiency, while the self-serve channel continued to expand, driving efficient mid-market customer acquisition.



Product initiatives during the period were still in the early stages of rollout. MongoDB introduced new Voyage AI embedding models and launched the Model Context Protocol Server in public preview, extending integrations with tools such as GitHub Copilot and Anthropic Claude. These moves strengthened MongoDB’s positioning in AI-driven applications but are expected to have had a limited near-term financial impact on the second quarter performance.



However, several headwinds may have influenced results for the to-be-reported quarter. Non-Atlas revenue categories are expected to have shown modest year-over-year declines, reflecting weaker momentum outside Atlas. Consumption trends exhibited some volatility, with softness at the start of the quarter. Broader macroeconomic uncertainty may have shaped customer spending patterns negatively. Customer decisions may also have been affected by heightened competition, as established database vendors expanded JSON functionality.

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



MBD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



BuildABear Workshop BBW currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BuildABear Workshop shares have jumped 18.4% year to date. BuildABear Workshop is slated to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 28.



Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has an Earnings ESP of +2.62% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Abercrombie & Fitch shares have declined 37.8% year to date. Abercrombie & Fitch is slated to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 27.



Bath & Body Works BBWI currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.26% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Bath & Body Works shares have declined 24.1% in the year-to-date period. Bath & Body Works is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 28.

