Markets
MDB

MongoDB Q3 Net Loss Narrows; Raises Outlook

December 01, 2025 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) on Monday reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results ended October 31, 2025, showing solid growth across its cloud business.

The company reported a net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.13 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue rose 19 percent year-over-year to $628 million, up from $529.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.32 per share, up 14 percent from $1.16 per share last year, beating Street estimates of $0.81.

MongoDB's management said robust demand for its Atlas cloud platform and continued enterprise adoption of AI-ready database services unlocked both top- and bottom-line strength.

They raised guidance for fiscal 2026 as follows: MongoDB expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue between $665 million and $670 million, and full-year fiscal 2026 revenue between $2.434 billion and $2.439 billion. The company projects non-GAAP diluted net income of $1.44 to $1.48 per share for the fourth quarter and $4.76 to $4.80 per share for the full fiscal year.

MDB closed Monday at $328.87, down 1.05%, and traded after hours at $380.31, up 15.64% on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.