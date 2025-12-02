MongoDB Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y

MongoDB, Inc. MDB reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32, which increased 13.8% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67.09%.



The company’s total revenues of $628.3 million rose 18.7% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 6.27%.



Segment-wise, Subscription revenues increased 18.9% year over year to $609.1 million, representing 96.9% of total revenues. Services revenues of $19.2 million grew 12.1% year over year, accounting for 3.1% of total revenues. Atlas (Cloud) revenues grew 30% year over year and accounted for 75% of total quarterly revenues. The sustained momentum in Atlas remained the primary driver of MongoDB’s strong third-quarter performance.

MDB’s Q3 Customer Metrics

The company ended the fiscal third quarter with over 62,500 customers (as of Oct. 31, 2025), up from approximately 52,600 in the prior-year period and added 2,600 new customers.



Direct Sales Customers totaled over 7,000 in the quarter, down from roughly 7,400 in the year-ago period. These customers are served through MongoDB’s direct sales force and channel partners.



Atlas customers exceeded 60,800 by the end of the quarter, marking a strong increase over 51,100 in the prior year.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, MongoDB had 2,694 customers with annualized recurring revenues and annualized monthly recurring revenues of $100,000 or more, up from about 2,314 in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Details of MDB

In the fiscal third quarter, MongoDB’s Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 240 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 74.2%.



Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses increased 9.2% year over year to $192 million. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 260 bps to 30.6%.



Non-GAAP research and development expenses grew 16.4% on a year-over-year basis to $107.3 million. Research and development, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 30 bps to 17.1%.



Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses rose 20.7% year over year, reaching $43.7 million in the reported quarter. General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 10 bps to 7%.



MongoDB reported a non-GAAP operating income of $123.1 million, an increase of 21.3% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 40 basis points to 19.6%, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.

MongoDB’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct. 31, 2025, MongoDB had cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash of $2.3 billion, unchanged from the level reported as of July 31, 2025.



Operating cash flow was $143.5 million in the fiscal third quarter, up from $72.1 million reported in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow during the quarter was $140.1 million compared with $69.9 million in the prior quarter.

MongoDB’s Guidance for Q4 & FY26

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, MongoDB anticipates revenues between $665 million and $670 million. Non-GAAP EPS is expected in the range of $1.44-$1.48. Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the band of $139-$143 million.



For fiscal 2026, MongoDB anticipates revenues between $2.434 billion and $2.439 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is projected to be between $4.76 and $4.80. Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $436.4-$440.4 million.

