MongoDB (MDB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $212.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Shares of the database platform witnessed a loss of 2.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.07%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 26, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.64, marking a 8.57% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $551.05 million, indicating a 15.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion, indicating changes of -16.12% and +13.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. MongoDB presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MongoDB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 71.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.95, which means MongoDB is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that MDB currently has a PEG ratio of 7.31. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

