MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, MongoDB (MDB) reached $352.06, with a -1.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

Shares of the database platform have depreciated by 3.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of MongoDB will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.38, marking a 32.14% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $438.44 million, indicating a 19.05% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.41 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, signifying shifts of -27.63% and +14.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MongoDB. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.61% decrease. As of now, MongoDB holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MongoDB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 147.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.1.

Investors should also note that MDB has a PEG ratio of 13.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

