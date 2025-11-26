MongoDB (MDB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, MongoDB (MDB) was down 1.65% at $326.27. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.82%.

The stock of database platform has fallen by 1.4% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on December 1, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, down 31.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $591.22 million, indicating a 11.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.7 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion, indicating changes of +1.09% and +17.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.55% upward. MongoDB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, MongoDB is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.61.

It's also important to note that MDB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.86 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

