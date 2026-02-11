MongoDB (MDB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $364.46, marking a -3.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had lost 8.25% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MongoDB in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 2, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.47, marking a 14.84% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $668.19 million, reflecting a 21.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.79 per share and a revenue of $2.44 billion, signifying shifts of +30.87% and +21.45%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 41.36% increase. At present, MongoDB boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, MongoDB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 67.19. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.43 of its industry.

We can also see that MDB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.