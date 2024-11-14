MongoDB (MDB) Moves 3.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

MongoDB MDB shares rallied 3.2% in the last trading session to close at $300.89. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% gain over the past four weeks.

MongoDB shares are benefiting from strengthening GenAI and predictive AI applications to build scalable architecture and strategic partnerships. MDB’s document model and learning badges are also tailwinds for its stocks.

This database platform is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -28.1%. Revenues are expected to be $495.23 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For MongoDB, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MDB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

MongoDB is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Box BOX, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $34.67. BOX has returned 4.6% in the past month.

For Box , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.42. This represents a change of +16.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Box currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

