MongoDB Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

MongoDB MDB is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 1. The company expects third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues between $587 million and $592 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $591.22 million, indicating growth of 11.68% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected in the range of 76 to 79 cents. The consensus mark for earnings has moved north by 1.3% to 79 cents per share over the past 30 days, but indicates a decline of 31.9% year over year.



MDB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 69.56%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

MongoDB is positioned to deliver robust third-quarter fiscal 2026 results driven by continued Atlas momentum and expanding AI application adoption, making the stock an attractive buy ahead of the Dec. 1 earnings release. Management’s third-quarter revenue guidance indicates solid year-over-year growth despite facing a challenging comparison from prior-year multiyear deal concentration, which was expected to drive non-Atlas revenues down in the low-20% range.



Atlas, which represented 74% of second-quarter revenues with 29% year-over-year growth, likely maintained its accelerating trajectory through the third quarter as larger enterprise workloads continued scaling.



In September, MongoDB announced the integration of search and vector search capabilities with Community Edition and Enterprise Server at its MongoDB.local NYC conference, expanding these previously Atlas-exclusive features to self-managed environments. This strategic move positioned the company to capture broader developer adoption across deployment models.



Additionally, the Sept. 16 launch of MongoDB AMP, an AI-powered Application Modernization Platform, provided enterprises with tools to transform legacy applications, potentially accelerating workload migrations.



With customer additions exceeding 5,000 in the first half of fiscal 2026, expanding Fortune 500 penetration and increasing AI application traction, MongoDB's differentiated platform, combining document flexibility, integrated search capabilities and vector search, positions the company for continued consumption growth and margin expansion.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



MBD has an Earnings ESP of +6.33% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they too possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Micron Technology MU is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 17. Shares of Micron Technology have soared 138.5% year to date. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Marvell Technology MRVL currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.04% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. MRVL shares have declined 30.6% in the year-to-date period. MRVL is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 2.



Five Below FIVE presently has an Earnings ESP of +74.71% and a Zacks Rank #2. FIVE shares have rallied 42.1% year to date. FIVE is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 3.

