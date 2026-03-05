MongoDB Expands AI Capabilities: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?

MongoDB MDB is expanding its AI capabilities with a set of features designed to simplify how intelligent applications are built and deployed. The company has introduced new embedding models from Voyage AI, automated embedding for MongoDB Community Vector Search and new embedding and reranking APIs integrated within Atlas. These additions position the database layer as a unified data intelligence platform for production AI workloads, reducing the need to move or duplicate data across external systems.



The integration reflects MongoDB's effort to strengthen its role in modern application architecture. Intelligent applications typically require a combination of operational data storage, retrieval and search capabilities. By embedding vector search, embeddings and AI-assisted data tools within its core platform, MongoDB is reducing architectural complexity for developers building generative AI and agent-based systems. During the fiscal fourth quarter, vector search adoption nearly doubled year over year. MongoDB reported total revenues of $695.1 million, which grew 27% year over year, reflecting broad platform momentum that these AI enhancements are well-positioned to build upon.



However, the financial contribution from AI workloads remains at an early stage, and these capabilities are not yet a meaningful revenue driver. Atlas revenues grew 29% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter, reflecting broad platform momentum, though the pace at which new AI features convert into incremental consumption remains a key variable to watch. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB's fiscal first quarter revenues is pegged at $659.39 million, indicating 20.11% year-over-year growth. Whether the latest AI enhancements translate into sustained adoption and platform consumption will likely determine how meaningfully the growth thesis strengthens from here.

MongoDB Faces Stiff Competition

In the AI-enabled database space, MongoDB faces competition from Amazon AMZN and Snowflake SNOW. Amazon offers discrete database and AI services through Amazon Bedrock and DynamoDB, requiring developers to assemble multiple tools rather than a unified platform. Amazon's fragmented approach contrasts with MongoDB's integrated architecture. Snowflake has been advancing AI capabilities through its Cortex platform, though it primarily targets structured analytical workloads.



Unlike MongoDB, Snowflake is less optimized for real-time operational and transactional use cases that agentic AI applications demand. MongoDB's ability to combine transactional data, vector search and embeddings natively differentiates it from both Amazon and Snowflake in production AI environments.

MDB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MongoDB shares have plunged 23.3% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 22% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 4.7%.

MDB’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MongoDB stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 6.92X compared with the industry’s 3.91X. MDB has a Value Score of F.

MDB Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 19% growth year over year.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus

MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

MongoDB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.