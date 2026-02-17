MongoDB Benefits From a Strong Partner Network: Can it Drive Growth?

MongoDB's MDB expanding partner network is emerging as a structural growth lever, embedding the platform deeper into the modern enterprise software stack. Integrations with LangChain for AI application frameworks alongside deepening hyperscaler relationships with Microsoft, AWS and Google Cloud place MongoDB directly inside the tools developers use daily, lowering adoption friction and positioning Atlas as a default data layer rather than a discretionary infrastructure choice.



The partner momentum is gaining further depth through MongoDB's Voyage AI acquisition, whose embedding and reranking models create a natural upsell funnel. AI-native customers can land with Voyage embeddings and progressively expand into Atlas Vector Search and the core operational database, a motion that scales efficiently without proportional go-to-market spend. Mercor, a fully MongoDB-native AI company, exemplifies this trajectory, growing from roughly $130,000 in annual spend to $9 million in just two years. Meanwhile, a major global media company's migration away from Elasticsearch to MongoDB Atlas cut latency by 90% and reduced operational spend by 65%, illustrating how partner-enabled deployments are actively displacing incumbents.



These dynamics are validating the partner thesis in real time. Atlas revenues grew 30% year over year in the fiscal third quarter and represents 75% of total revenues, while the net ARR expansion rate improved to 120%, signaling that partner-driven adoption is translating into durable consumption growth rather than one-time wins.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 total customers is pegged at 64,200, up 17.8% year over year, while the consensus mark for customers generating over $100,000 in ARR stands at 2,786, up 16.3% year over year. These estimates suggest the partner ecosystem is simultaneously widening MongoDB's funnel and improving account quality. As co-sell agreements deepen and integrations broaden, the partner network appears well-positioned to function as a compounding, long-term growth engine.

MongoDB Faces Stiff Competition

MongoDB faces stiff competition from Snowflake SNOW and Amazon AMZN, whose expansive partner ecosystems present a direct competitive challenge. Snowflake has built a strong network anchored in analytics and data sharing. Snowflake is deeply integrated into AWS, Azure and Google Cloud marketplaces and is further expanding its AI presence through the Cortex portfolio.



However, Snowflake's partnerships remain centered on analytics workloads rather than operational application development. Amazon, through AWS, operates one of the most expansive partner networks in enterprise technology. Amazon emphasizes vertically integrated services across its cloud stack and is embedding agentic AI capabilities through Bedrock AgentCore. While Amazon enables adoption through bundled infrastructure, MongoDB differentiates itself by embedding directly into developer tools, a layer less central to both Snowflake and Amazon.

MDB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MongoDB shares have returned 62.2% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 22.4% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 7.8%.

From a valuation standpoint, MongoDB stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 10.36X compared with the industry’s 3.9X. MDB has a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 14.84% growth year over year.

MongoDB currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

