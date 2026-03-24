MongoDB Appoints Ryan Mac Ban As CRO

(RTTNews) - MongoDB Inc. (MDB), a software company, on Tuesday, announced that outgoing Chief Revenue Officer Paul Capombassis will support the transition through the second quarter.

The company appointed Ryan Mac Ban as Chief Revenue Officer, effective April 27.

Mac Ban will lead the company's global sales organization and joins with over 20 years of experience, most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Confluent.

The appointment comes as the company strengthens its go-to-market leadership team and enters its next phase of growth.

In the pre-market trading, MongoDB is 0.63% lesser at $271.54 on the Nasdaq.

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