MongoDB Announces Appointment Of Mike Berry As CFO

(RTTNews) - MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), Monday announced the appointment of Mike Berry as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 27, 2025.

Most recently, Berry served as CFO of NetApp. Before that, he held similar role at McAfee, FireEye, Informatica, IO, Solarwinds, and i2 Technologies.

The company added that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close on June 4, 2025.

In the pre-market hours, MongoDB's stock is trading at $175.86, up 1.36 percent on the Nasdaq.

