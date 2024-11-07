Moneysupermarket.com Executives Acquire Shares, Signaling Confidence

Moneysupermarket.com (GB:MONY) has released an update.
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC recently reported that top executives, including CEO Peter Duffy, acquired shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan, with transactions occurring at a price of £1.8871 per share. This move highlights the leaders’ confidence in the company’s future growth, potentially catching the interest of investors looking for promising stock opportunities.
