Markets

Money-Saving Perks for Retirees

September 17, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Dana George for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • There's no reason to pay full price for a number of goods and services if you're over 50.

  • Companies compete for your business by offering discounts on air fares, groceries, and more.

  • Wherever you spend your money, don't be afraid to speak up and ask about discounts.

  • The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Despite how much Americans spend to look younger, some pretty nice perks accompany aging. If you're getting older, there are reasons to celebrate: Not only are you wiser, you're also eligible for discounts at some of your favorite places. Here's a sample of what you can find when you want to make the most of your Social Security or pension benefits.

Woman shopping in grocery store.

Image source: Getty Images.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Cell Phones

Company

Discount

Age Eligibility

T-Mobile US

Essentials 55+ plans starting at $40 per month

55 and up

Verizon Wireless

Senior plans starting at $65

55+

Groceries

Company

Discount

Eligibility

Albertsons

10% off on Senior Day each month

55+

Bi-Lo

5% off every Wednesday

60+

Kroger's Fred Meyer

10% off on the first Tuesday of each month

55+

Fry's Supermarket

10% off on the first Tuesday

55+

Great Valu Food Store

5% off on Tuesdays

60+

Hy-Vee

5% off on Tuesdays

55+

Morton Williams Supermarket

5% off every Tuesday

60+

Piggly Wiggly

5% off

60+

Rogers Marketplace

5% off every Thursday

60+

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace

5% off

62+

Hotels

Company

Discount

Eligibility

Hyatt Hotels

Up to 50% off

62+

Marriott International

Up to 15% off

62+

Motel 6

Up to 8% off

60+

Super 8

Up to 10% off

60+

Travelodge

Up to 10% off

60+

Restaurants

Company

Discount

Eligibility

A&W

10% off

55+

Applebee's

10% to 15% off (depending on the location)

60+

Chili's

10% off

55+

El Pollo Loco

10% off

60+

Golden Corral

10% off

60+

Hardee's

10% off

52+

Jack in the Box

20% off

55+

Shoney's

10% off

60+

Taco Bell

5% off and a free drink

65+

Waffle House

10% off (depending on the location)

60+

Wendy's

10% off or free drink

55+

White Castle

10% off

62+

Retailers

Company

Discount

Eligibility

Dressbarn

10% off every Tuesday and Wednesday

55+

Kohl's

15% off on Wednesdays

60+

Michael's

10% off

55+

PetSmart

10% off

65+

Ross Stores

10% off every Tuesday

55+

Walgreens

20% off on Senior Day each month

55+

Travel

Company

Discount

Eligibility

Alaska Air Group

10% off

60+

Amtrak

10% off

65+

Greyhound

5% off

62+

Dollar Rent-A-Car

10% off

50+

Hertz Global Holdings

Up to 20% off

50+

This list represents a tiny percentage of the discounts available to those 50 and older. Rather than taking more than you want from your retirement savings, here are tips for landing more discounts:

  • Don't be shy about asking: Even if it's not advertised, many businesses are interested in catering to established consumers and offer price breaks to keep them coming back. You can save real money by making it a habit to ask.
  • Consider AARP: If you're not a member of AARP yet, that's where you'll find a shocking number of discounts. A standard AARP costs around $20 annually, although a discount may be available when you join. Spending $20 or less annually may just help you fight inflation.
  • Carry ID: Some places require proof of age before granting a discount. You should be good to go as long as you have ID.
  • Make banks work for your business: Despite being in the business of making money, here's a breakdown of the some of the most common perks banks offer seniors:

-Waived fees: Banks often eliminate monthly maintenance fee for checking and savings accounts.

-Free checks: Some banks offer free or discounted checks.

-Safe deposit boxes: Ask your bank about discounts available to seniors on safe deposit boxes.

-Higher interest rates: Some senior discount programs offer a higher rate on savings accounts.

-Miscellaneous savings: Banks may offer additional perks like free bank drafts, discounted money

orders, and even prescription discount cards.

The power is in your hands as a consumer. For the most part, you get to choose where to spend your money. Whether you're saving for a vacation or making sure you're ready for the next bear market, it's OK to make businesses work for your patronage.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels, Marriott International, T-Mobile US, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.