Money-Saving Perks for Retirees

Key Points There's no reason to pay full price for a number of goods and services if you're over 50.

Companies compete for your business by offering discounts on air fares, groceries, and more.

Wherever you spend your money, don't be afraid to speak up and ask about discounts.

Despite how much Americans spend to look younger, some pretty nice perks accompany aging. If you're getting older, there are reasons to celebrate: Not only are you wiser, you're also eligible for discounts at some of your favorite places. Here's a sample of what you can find when you want to make the most of your Social Security or pension benefits.

Cell Phones

Company Discount Age Eligibility T-Mobile US

Essentials 55+ plans starting at $40 per month 55 and up Verizon Wireless Senior plans starting at $65 55+

Groceries

Company Discount Eligibility Albertsons 10% off on Senior Day each month 55+ Bi-Lo 5% off every Wednesday 60+ Kroger's Fred Meyer 10% off on the first Tuesday of each month 55+ Fry's Supermarket 10% off on the first Tuesday 55+ Great Valu Food Store 5% off on Tuesdays 60+ Hy-Vee 5% off on Tuesdays 55+ Morton Williams Supermarket 5% off every Tuesday 60+ Piggly Wiggly 5% off 60+ Rogers Marketplace 5% off every Thursday 60+ Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace 5% off 62+

Hotels

Company Discount Eligibility Hyatt Hotels Up to 50% off 62+ Marriott International Up to 15% off 62+ Motel 6 Up to 8% off 60+ Super 8 Up to 10% off 60+ Travelodge Up to 10% off 60+

Restaurants

Company Discount Eligibility A&W 10% off 55+ Applebee's 10% to 15% off (depending on the location) 60+ Chili's 10% off 55+ El Pollo Loco 10% off 60+ Golden Corral 10% off 60+ Hardee's 10% off 52+ Jack in the Box 20% off 55+ Shoney's 10% off 60+ Taco Bell 5% off and a free drink 65+ Waffle House 10% off (depending on the location) 60+ Wendy's 10% off or free drink 55+ White Castle 10% off 62+

Retailers

Company Discount Eligibility Dressbarn 10% off every Tuesday and Wednesday 55+ Kohl's 15% off on Wednesdays 60+ Michael's 10% off 55+ PetSmart 10% off 65+ Ross Stores 10% off every Tuesday 55+ Walgreens

20% off on Senior Day each month 55+

Travel

Company Discount Eligibility Alaska Air Group 10% off 60+ Amtrak 10% off 65+ Greyhound 5% off 62+ Dollar Rent-A-Car 10% off 50+ Hertz Global Holdings Up to 20% off 50+

This list represents a tiny percentage of the discounts available to those 50 and older. Rather than taking more than you want from your retirement savings, here are tips for landing more discounts:

Don't be shy about asking: Even if it's not advertised, many businesses are interested in catering to established consumers and offer price breaks to keep them coming back. You can save real money by making it a habit to ask.

Even if it's not advertised, many businesses are interested in catering to established consumers and offer price breaks to keep them coming back. You can save real money by making it a habit to ask. Consider AARP: If you're not a member of AARP yet, that's where you'll find a shocking number of discounts. A standard AARP costs around $20 annually, although a discount may be available when you join. Spending $20 or less annually may just help you fight inflation.

If you're not a member of AARP yet, that's where you'll find a shocking number of discounts. A standard AARP costs around $20 annually, although a discount may be available when you join. Spending $20 or less annually may just help you fight inflation. Carry ID: Some places require proof of age before granting a discount. You should be good to go as long as you have ID.

Some places require proof of age before granting a discount. You should be good to go as long as you have ID. Make banks work for your business: Despite being in the business of making money, here's a breakdown of the some of the most common perks banks offer seniors:

-Waived fees: Banks often eliminate monthly maintenance fee for checking and savings accounts.

-Free checks: Some banks offer free or discounted checks.

-Safe deposit boxes: Ask your bank about discounts available to seniors on safe deposit boxes.

-Higher interest rates: Some senior discount programs offer a higher rate on savings accounts.

-Miscellaneous savings: Banks may offer additional perks like free bank drafts, discounted money

orders, and even prescription discount cards.

The power is in your hands as a consumer. For the most part, you get to choose where to spend your money. Whether you're saving for a vacation or making sure you're ready for the next bear market, it's OK to make businesses work for your patronage.

