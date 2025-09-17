Money-Saving Perks for Retirees

Key Points
There's no reason to pay full price for a number of goods and services if you're over 50.
Companies compete for your business by offering discounts on air fares, groceries, and more.
Wherever you spend your money, don't be afraid to speak up and ask about discounts.
- The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›
There's no reason to pay full price for a number of goods and services if you're over 50.
Companies compete for your business by offering discounts on air fares, groceries, and more.
Wherever you spend your money, don't be afraid to speak up and ask about discounts.
Despite how much Americans spend to look younger, some pretty nice perks accompany aging. If you're getting older, there are reasons to celebrate: Not only are you wiser, you're also eligible for discounts at some of your favorite places. Here's a sample of what you can find when you want to make the most of your Social Security or pension benefits.
Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »
Cell Phones
|
Company
|
Discount
|
Age Eligibility
|
T-Mobile US
|
Essentials 55+ plans starting at $40 per month
|
55 and up
|
Verizon Wireless
|
Senior plans starting at $65
|
55+
Groceries
|
Company
|
Discount
|
Eligibility
|
Albertsons
|
10% off on Senior Day each month
|
55+
|
Bi-Lo
|
5% off every Wednesday
|
60+
|
Kroger's Fred Meyer
|
10% off on the first Tuesday of each month
|
55+
|
Fry's Supermarket
|
10% off on the first Tuesday
|
55+
|
Great Valu Food Store
|
5% off on Tuesdays
|
60+
|
Hy-Vee
|
5% off on Tuesdays
|
55+
|
Morton Williams Supermarket
|
5% off every Tuesday
|
60+
|
Piggly Wiggly
|
5% off
|
60+
|
Rogers Marketplace
|
5% off every Thursday
|
60+
|
Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace
|
5% off
|
62+
Hotels
|
Company
|
Discount
|
Eligibility
|
Hyatt Hotels
|
Up to 50% off
|
62+
|
Marriott International
|
Up to 15% off
|
62+
|
Motel 6
|
Up to 8% off
|
60+
|
Super 8
|
Up to 10% off
|
60+
|
Travelodge
|
Up to 10% off
|
60+
Restaurants
|
Company
|
Discount
|
Eligibility
|
A&W
|
10% off
|
55+
|
Applebee's
|
10% to 15% off (depending on the location)
|
60+
|
Chili's
|
10% off
|
55+
|
El Pollo Loco
|
10% off
|
60+
|
Golden Corral
|
10% off
|
60+
|
Hardee's
|
10% off
|
52+
|
Jack in the Box
|
20% off
|
55+
|
Shoney's
|
10% off
|
60+
|
Taco Bell
|
5% off and a free drink
|
65+
|
Waffle House
|
10% off (depending on the location)
|
60+
|
Wendy's
|
10% off or free drink
|
55+
|
White Castle
|
10% off
|
62+
Retailers
|
Company
|
Discount
|
Eligibility
|
Dressbarn
|
10% off every Tuesday and Wednesday
|
55+
|
Kohl's
|
15% off on Wednesdays
|
60+
|
Michael's
|
10% off
|
55+
|
PetSmart
|
10% off
|
65+
|
Ross Stores
|
10% off every Tuesday
|
55+
|
Walgreens
|
20% off on Senior Day each month
|
55+
Travel
|
Company
|
Discount
|
Eligibility
|
Alaska Air Group
|
10% off
|
60+
|
Amtrak
|
10% off
|
65+
|
Greyhound
|
5% off
|
62+
|
Dollar Rent-A-Car
|
10% off
|
50+
|
Hertz Global Holdings
|
Up to 20% off
|
50+
This list represents a tiny percentage of the discounts available to those 50 and older. Rather than taking more than you want from your retirement savings, here are tips for landing more discounts:
- Don't be shy about asking: Even if it's not advertised, many businesses are interested in catering to established consumers and offer price breaks to keep them coming back. You can save real money by making it a habit to ask.
- Consider AARP: If you're not a member of AARP yet, that's where you'll find a shocking number of discounts. A standard AARP costs around $20 annually, although a discount may be available when you join. Spending $20 or less annually may just help you fight inflation.
- Carry ID: Some places require proof of age before granting a discount. You should be good to go as long as you have ID.
- Make banks work for your business: Despite being in the business of making money, here's a breakdown of the some of the most common perks banks offer seniors:
-Waived fees: Banks often eliminate monthly maintenance fee for checking and savings accounts.
-Free checks: Some banks offer free or discounted checks.
-Safe deposit boxes: Ask your bank about discounts available to seniors on safe deposit boxes.
-Higher interest rates: Some senior discount programs offer a higher rate on savings accounts.
-Miscellaneous savings: Banks may offer additional perks like free bank drafts, discounted money
orders, and even prescription discount cards.
The power is in your hands as a consumer. For the most part, you get to choose where to spend your money. Whether you're saving for a vacation or making sure you're ready for the next bear market, it's OK to make businesses work for your patronage.
The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.
One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.
View the "Social Security secrets" »
Dana George has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels, Marriott International, T-Mobile US, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.