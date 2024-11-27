Money Forward Acquires Shatoku to Boost Synergies

Money Forward, Inc. (JP:3994) has released an update.
Money Forward, Inc. is set to acquire Shatoku, Inc., a company specializing in SaaS for employee benefit housing, as part of its strategy to enhance business collaborations and create synergies. The acquisition, planned for December 2024, will see Shatoku’s earnings incorporated into Money Forward’s financial forecasts starting from fiscal year 2025. The acquisition is fully funded by cash on hand, with Money Forward gaining full ownership of Shatoku.
