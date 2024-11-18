Monex Group Introduces Blockchain-Based Digital ID

Monex Group (JP:8698) has released an update.

Monex Group has launched the open beta of Monex Web3 ID (MID), a digital ID on the blockchain that links to individual wallets, allowing users to easily manage digital assets. This initiative aims to enhance asset management by providing a secure identity function, with plans to expand its features through collaborations within and beyond the Monex Group. The launch reflects Monex’s vision of optimizing personal asset management in the evolving digital economy.

